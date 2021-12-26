TERA Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $88,822.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.27 or 0.08053510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.51 or 0.99809392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

