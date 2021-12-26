Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Tops $4.25 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00009695 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $4.25 billion and approximately $273.39 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00196703 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 900,409,213 coins and its circulating supply is 872,068,347 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.