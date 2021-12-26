The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $244,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $397.07. 2,743,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,832. The stock has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.64 and its 200 day moving average is $347.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

