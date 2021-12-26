The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,410 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

