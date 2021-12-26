The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.65. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

