The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,380 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $44,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after acquiring an additional 243,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.25 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

