The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,293,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,601,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $160.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,623. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

