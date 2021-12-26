Throne Trading Down 5.4% This Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Throne has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $224,303.42 and approximately $1.19 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.12 or 0.07962888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,686.52 or 0.99777318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00053312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.