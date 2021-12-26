Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,575,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,842,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Tilray has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Tilray’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 473.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 247.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.