Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $510,261.04 and $164.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 50.8% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006488 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000806 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.