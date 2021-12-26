Tixl (TXL) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. Tixl has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $20,491.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

