Tokenomy (TEN) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenomy has a market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $18,875.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

