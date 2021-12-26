TokenPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $85,952.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,832.89 or 0.99785233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00062404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00033443 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.31 or 0.01323667 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

