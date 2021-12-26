TokenPay (TPAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $88,384.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.34 million and $88,384.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.95 or 1.00510620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00032452 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $626.64 or 0.01257484 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

