Tornado Cash Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $41.01 or 0.00081547 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $45.10 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00060295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.96 or 0.08035872 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00074200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.35 or 0.99834641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

