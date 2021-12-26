Tower token (TOWER) Price Tops $0.0253

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. Tower token has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tower token has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tower token coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tower token Coin Profile

Tower token (TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

