Tranche Finance Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $124,498.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.