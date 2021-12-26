TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of TransDigm Group worth $45,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.72.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $628.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.74. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

