TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) & Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Critical Review

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransDigm Group and Senior’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group $4.80 billion 7.23 $680.00 million $10.38 60.50 Senior $942.05 million 1.08 -$218.57 million N/A N/A

TransDigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Senior.

Risk & Volatility

TransDigm Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of TransDigm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of TransDigm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TransDigm Group and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group 14.17% -20.33% 3.57% Senior N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransDigm Group and Senior, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group 0 5 12 0 2.71 Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00

TransDigm Group currently has a consensus target price of $704.18, indicating a potential upside of 12.13%. Given TransDigm Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransDigm Group is more favorable than Senior.

Summary

TransDigm Group beats Senior on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies. The Airframe segment covers operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that are used in non-power airframe applications utilizing airframe and cabin structure technologies. The Non-Aviation segment focuses on operations that develop, produce and market products for non-aviation markets. The company was founded by W. Nicholas Howley and Douglas W. Peacock on July 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Senior Company Profile

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

