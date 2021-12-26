TrustSwap (SWAP) Reaches Market Cap of $109.20 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $109.20 million and $816,572.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SWAP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

