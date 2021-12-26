TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002247 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $108.89 million and $998,850.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007412 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

