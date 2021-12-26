TurtleCoin One Day Volume Reaches $124,347.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $124,347.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 118,425,809,544 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

