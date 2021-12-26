TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches Market Cap of $924,178.50

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $924,178.50 and $23.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

