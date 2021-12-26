Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.96% of Tyler Technologies worth $180,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $95,231,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,074,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 54.8% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 192,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $523.11. 85,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,413. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $525.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

