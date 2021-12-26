U Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, U Network has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $80,805.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

