UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 198,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. UFP Industries has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

