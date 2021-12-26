UGAS Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $667,504.10 and $135,509.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00045781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

