Ultra Price Hits $1.67 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003327 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $473.13 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,287.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.00900050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00254340 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000911 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.