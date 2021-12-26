Umbrella Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.83 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $22.44 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

