Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Tops $0.0478 on Top Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $67,072.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00060941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.08050090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,309.93 or 1.00045504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00072451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00052832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.