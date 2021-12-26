Unicly Doki Doki Collection 24-Hour Volume Tops $748.00 (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a total market capitalization of $288,765.50 and approximately $748.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.12 or 0.07968424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,110.98 or 1.00039715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Doki Doki Collection

