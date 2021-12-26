Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Reaches $8.94 on Top Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $45.56 million and $16.66 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $8.94 or 0.00017776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00231107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00031662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.83 or 0.00518662 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

