United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.45) and the highest is ($0.94). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($7.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($14.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.73) to ($13.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

UAL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,309,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,518,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

