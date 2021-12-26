UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,877 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 6.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $216,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $495.38. 1,706,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,390. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $498.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

