Universal Currency (UNIT) Market Capitalization Tops $40,449.81

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 72% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Universal Currency has traded 69.8% lower against the US dollar. Universal Currency has a market capitalization of $40,449.81 and approximately $11.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Universal Currency alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Universal Currency Coin Profile

UNIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Currency is a decentralized, peer-to-peer payment system “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universal Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universal Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universal Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.