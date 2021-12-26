US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,923 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

DIS stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.63. 6,565,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.86 and its 200-day moving average is $170.98. The company has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.