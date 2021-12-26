US Asset Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.58. 2,626,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,112. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

