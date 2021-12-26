US Asset Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,549,000 after acquiring an additional 820,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.40. 3,266,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,554. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day moving average is $190.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.48 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

