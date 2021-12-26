US Asset Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 37,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bank of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,091,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,253,000 after acquiring an additional 253,821 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.42. 34,039,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,852,109. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

