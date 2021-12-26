US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.07. 2,743,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

