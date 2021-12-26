US Asset Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Paychex makes up 1.0% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 84.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $137.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

