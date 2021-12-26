USDX (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006436 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000803 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.