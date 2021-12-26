Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 43,528 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,528 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.44% of Biogen worth $181,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $235.41. 1,002,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,710. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.72. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist dropped their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

