Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,857 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.52% of KLA worth $263,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 14.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $13,020,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.90.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.76. 877,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,897. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

