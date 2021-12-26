Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 127,684 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Constellation Brands worth $172,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $57,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.04. The company had a trading volume of 661,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,455. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $245.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.