Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 245,847 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 245,847 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.49% of Lam Research worth $389,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $7.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $698.72. The stock had a trading volume of 867,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,736. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $635.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.00. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $719.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.