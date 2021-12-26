Van ECK Associates Corp Has $326.32 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,231 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.28% of Applied Materials worth $326,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.49. 4,623,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.40. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

