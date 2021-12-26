Van ECK Associates Corp Has $333.71 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587,272 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,856 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.23% of QUALCOMM worth $333,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.74. 4,915,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,988. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

