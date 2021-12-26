Van ECK Associates Corp Has $408.03 Million Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,250,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,163 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields makes up about 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.66% of Gold Fields worth $408,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 60,670 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 2,520,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,708. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

