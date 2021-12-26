Van ECK Associates Corp Has $676.65 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,262,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960,379 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold comprises approximately 1.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 6.14% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $676,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.84.

Shares of KL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

